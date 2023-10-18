Iran is recruiting killers for Hamas war on Israel

In light of the war the terrorists in Hamas have launched against Israel, killing civilians and beheading babies in their initial assault on Oct. 7, the terror group's backer, Iran, is recruiting people to join Hamas and become killers.

After all, Israeli officials have said what Hamas started, they'll finish, making sure not one Hamas combatant remains unpunished.

A report from the Foreign Desk News, however, explains not all is going smoothly for the effort.

In fact, it documented that Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said Iranians are having none of the campaign.

The report said the Iran news website Khabar Online "revealed that the Iran’s regime’s broadcasting authority aired a chyron during broadcasts calling on viewers to sign up and declare their readiness to assist Hamas to fight Israel."

"State broadcasters are trying to incite hatred in line with official ideology, but ordinary Iranians will have none of it," Rubin explained.

The report explained the chyron message said, "1,373,720 [Iranians] love to fight Israel [and have already registered]. Send your name to [phone number] 3000212 to sign up [also] to participate in this initiative."

It noted additionally, the Alaqsastorm/aqsa was recruiting, calling for signups, with "Al-Aqsa Storm, Alaqsastorm.com/aqsa, Number of supporters: 2,284,031."

It seeks people to "declare that you are ready to be sent to the occupied territories in order to support the legitimate defense of the oppressed Palestinian nation."

Sought are details such as addresses, and an answer to what respondents are doing to "support" Palestinian people.

But Rubin said the population in Iran isn't cooperating.

"Iran’s dirty little secret is that most Iranians consider Ayatollah Khamenei more an enemy than they do Benjamin Netanyahu. No chyron is going to change that," he said.

There have been previous reports on Iran's recruiting plans, including a video that traveled the web last year purportedly showing children in Houston, Texas, pledging allegiance to the rogue Islamic regime.

That video was posted by Iran's governmental news agency.

VIDEO: Iran recruiting child soldiers in 🇺🇸 State media airs video of kids in Houston TX swearing allegiance to the regime's Supreme Leader Khamenei They sing "Don't look at my young age" "I will be your soldier" "I make an oath. One day when you need me, I will be your martyr" pic.twitter.com/fYGZJOQ2es — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) July 27, 2022

