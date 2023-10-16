A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran warns it will intervene if Israel launches ground assault in Gaza

Tehran has funded Hamas for decades and views terror group as a proxy attacker

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2023 at 9:57pm
Iran's flag (Image by jorono from Pixabay)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

Iran warned on Saturday that it will intervene in the Israel-Hamas conflict if the Israel Defense Force (IDF) launches a ground assault in the Gaza Strip, according to diplomatic sources who spoke to Axios.

Iran has supported and funded Hamas for decades and views the terrorist group as a proxy that can carry out attacks on its behalf. Iran sent a message to Israel through the U.N. on Saturday that it will intervene in the Israel-Hamas conflict if the IDF begins a ground assault in Gaza, raising the threat of a much broader regional war, according to Axios.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with a UN diplomat on Saturday to discuss the conflict, according to Axios. Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran does not want to get involved in the conflict, but that it would if Israel crosses the “red line” of launching a ground assault in Gaza, according to Axios. Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran wants to assist in efforts to free the over 120 hostages Hamas has taken since Oct. 7.

Should Israel launch a ground attack in Gaza no matter what Iran says?

Iran could intervene in the conflict in a number of ways; it could work through Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group that it also uses as a proxy, and launch an attack through Israel’s northern border from Lebanon. It could also choose to get involved directly in the conflict through the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

