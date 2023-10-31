The isolation and destruction of Israel

By Cliff Kincaid

It was sad, even pathetic, to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embracing President Biden on his arrival in Israel. But the spectacle reinforces the fact that Israel is at the mercy of the Biden Administration and the U.N.

“The plan,” we predicted in the book, “Red Jihad: Moscow’s Final Solution for America and Israel,” “is for Russia and the United States to force Israel to embrace a United Nations plan for a nuclear-free Middle East. That would mean Israel giving up control of its defensive nuclear weapons to the world body.”

Having experienced its own 9/11, Israel now faces a second Holocaust.

Surrounded by 22 Arab countries and dependent on American military aid, Israel is now being pressured to do the bidding of the Biden Administration.

Even if Hamas is destroyed by Israel in the current conflict, a limited military victory and a goal endorsed by President Biden, the Iran-backed organization will rearm.

And that still leaves the Palestinian Authority prepared to pick up the pieces. It is the successor of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), whose chairman, Yasser Arafat, was a Soviet surrogate, and whose current president, Mahmoud Abbas, was trained by the KGB at Patrice Lumumba University.

He is due in Moscow soon for talks with Russian President Putin.

During a previous meeting with Putin, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Abbas indicated no problems with Russian foreign policy, saying, “Russia stands by justice and international law and that is enough for us.”

More funding for Ukraine and Israel, without a clear strategy for victory, only delays the inevitable.

Perhaps we ought to conclude that Biden does not want Ukraine or Israel to win. After all, he abandoned Afghanistan to the terrorists. He has also abandoned America to the terrorists through the open-borders policy.

The next ominous steps in the Middle East were outlined in “Red Jihad,” as Russia and its client state Iran work to force the Jewish state to abandon its last line of defense, its own nuclear arsenal, in return for “peace” in the Middle East. But as we warned in our book, if pushed to disarm or turn over its nuclear arsenal to the United Nations, or an international body or coalition, the ultimate “Final Solution” may come to Israel.

This is the meaning of the Hamas and Russian use of the forgery, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, driving anti-Semitism in the world today. The document alleging a Jewish conspiracy to rule the world was the basis for much of Hitler’s anti-Semitic philosophy as expressed in Mein Kampf and were then adopted by the Soviet bloc’s “disinformation machinery,” as noted by Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking defector from the former Soviet bloc in his book, Looming Disaster.

During the Cold War, he explained, the Soviets used an updated version of the Protocols, portraying the U.S. as an “imperial Zionist country” financed by Jewish money, the aim of which was allegedly to transform the rest of the world into a Jewish fiefdom.

Such a view has also been adopted by some American “conservatives,” who trash Ukraine and echo the Protocols.

Viewed in the historical context, the purpose of Iran developing nuclear weapons, made possible by Russia, has always been to force Israel under United Nations pressure to admit the existence of and then turn over its nuclear arsenal to the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The U.N. has always blamed Israel’s nuclear weapons program for Iran’s desire to have a nuclear weapons program of its own. It has been a communist front since the days when Soviet spy Alger Hiss helped create it.

It was the U.N. which voted to brand Israel as a racist entity in the Middle East, on par with colonialism and South African apartheid, while Russian philosopher and “Putin brain” Alexander Dugin regards the Jewish state as a “modern capitalist and Atlantist entity and an ally of American imperialism.”

Such rhetoric justifies the destruction of the Jewish state, a goal now within reach as Israel seems to be at the mercy of the Arab/Muslim bloc of nations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, of which Russia is an observer state.

While sounding pro-Israel and anti-Hamas, the Biden Administration has tried to accommodate the Iranian nuclear program, while claiming it was opposed to the anti-Semitic regime developing nuclear weapons. But its envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, had his security clearance suspended amid allegations he was assisting the regime in its influence operations in the U.S. Malley’s father was a pro-Russian communist.

For its part, Israel has wisely refused to confirm or deny its own nuclear weapons program. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon once said, “Our policy of ambiguity on nuclear arms has proved its worth and it will continue.”

Ukraine, on the other hand, made a serious mistake by sending its nuclear weapons, left over from the Soviet days, back to Moscow, after President Bill Clinton arranged their transfer through the 1994 agreement known as the Budapest Memorandum.

Without a nuclear deterrent, Ukraine was invaded by Russia in 2014 and then again in 2022. That war in Europe continues as the second front in the Middle East has commenced.

Though a nuclear power with a superior conventional force, Israel was not been able to deter the latest attack by Hamas, as members of the “international community,” including the United States, now press Israel to accept a so-called “State of Palestine” on its borders. This is what drives the hatred of the Jews. Hamas incorporates the Protocols in its charter.

Such a state would have the ability to openly import weapons and develop its own arsenal, with the assistance of Russia and China.

The Palestinians, who are mostly Arab refugees from neighboring Muslim states, are recognized by the U.N. as the official “State of Palestine,” even though Hamas-run Gaza is not a country and the West Bank is ruled by the “Palestinian Authority,” an outgrowth of an old Soviet-created front group, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The “liberation” of Palestine means the destruction of Israel.

Netanyahu understands this threat. His domestic enemies do not. Hence, a group called “Jewish Voice for Peace” was instrumental in the pro-Hamas “insurrection” in the U.S. Capitol.

Liberal Jews attack Netanyahu while insisting that “peace” with the Arabs and Muslims, despite the influence of the Protocols on their populations, is possible.

Former President Trump’s approach was different -- to normalize relations between Israel and the surrounding Arab/Muslim states, while letting Israel handle the Palestinian problem on its own terms. It was a wise course of action that was making peace possible.

But on the heels of Biden’s no-win war strategy in Ukraine, a conflict that has continued for more than a year, the October 7 Hamas invasion of Israel undermined the Trump peace agreements known as the Abraham Accords and now gives the globalists in the Biden Administration another opportunity to argue that Israel must “solve” this problem on the terms dictated by the international community.

This is the so-called “two-state solution,” a recipe put forward by Democrats and some Republicans for the suicide of the Jewish state.

Except for Trump’s different approach, such plans have always been a goal of U.S. foreign policy elites eager to accommodate Russia. Back in 2005, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace called Iranian pursuit of nuclear weapons a “matter of national pride,” suggesting there was no turning back, and that “a verifiable nuclear-weapon-free zone” involving Israel was the only way forward..

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is perhaps best known as the “think tank” once run by former State Department official and Soviet spy Alger Hiss.

Today, however, with Israel weak at home and abroad, and Hamas terrorists holding more than 200 hostages, including Americans, the Biden Administration has seized the opportunity to furnish more “humanitarian aid” to Gaza and will organize Arab and Muslim pressure on the Jewish state for a “comprehensive peace” in the region.

The excuse will be that the U.S. wants to avoid a “wider war” or a “regional conflict.” The actual result will be a second Holocaust. These are the stakes.

Netanyahu must stand firm for the survival of Israel.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc, www.usasurvival.org.

