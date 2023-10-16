Israel announces evacuation of residents living near Lebanon

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Israel will begin evacuating residents living near Lebanon as threats to the country’s north continue, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet on Monday.

Joint Ministry of Defense and IDF announcement: The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometers from the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Residents of 28 communities along the northern border with Lebanon will be part of the evacuations to guest homes, the IDF said. Threats in northern Israel have intensified after Hamas invaded from Gaza more than one week ago, in which terrorists killed, kidnapped and raped civilians.

“The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometers from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses,” the IDF said in a joint statement with Israel’s defense ministry.

“The implementation of the plan was approved by Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant. A short while ago, the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities on to the decision. The plan will be implemented by the heads of the local municipalities, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense,” the statement continued.

Several terrorists infiltrated Israel from Lebanon Oct. 9, a threat the IDF quickly neutralized. The IDF has reported several missile attacks from Lebanon into Israel in recent days.

The IDF has struck several Hezbollah terrorist targets in recent days in response to the attacks from Lebanon.

