Israel Defense Forces recover bodies of hostages during raids on Gaza Strip, military says

(FOX NEWS) – IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday the Israeli army recovered the bodies of several Israelis who have been missing since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas and notified their families, Haaretz reported.

The Israeli army conducted raids in northern Gaza intended to "purge the area of terrorists and enemy munitions" and search for hostages, Hagari said. Soldiers "destroyed terrorist infrastructure and squads, including a Hamas unit that fired anti-tank missiles toward Israel," he added.

Hagari said IDF found items that might lead to more missing Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, the report said.

