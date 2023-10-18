LISTEN: Israel releases audio about deadly bombing of Gaza hospital

On Tuesday, hundreds of people died in a bombing at a hospital in Gaza, as the terror organization Hamas escalated the war it launched against Israel on Oct. 7 with an invasion that massacred some 1,200 or 1,300 people, including babies who were beheaded.

Palestinian officials immediately blamed Israel, but a recording of a telephone call apparently between two members of Hamas has been released by Israeli intelligence.

In it one terrorist says, "They are saying [the rocket] belongs to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It's from us?"

The other responds, "It looks like it. … It misfired and fell on them. ... God bless, couldn't it have found another place to explode?"

A recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital pic.twitter.com/voy6ToQvyN — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 18, 2023

The conversation also reveals that the rocket intended for Israel was fired from a launcher in a cemetery adjacent to the hospital, which is a common practice of Hamas terror: to locate weaponry in or near hospitals, residential communities or other places where civilians are positioned as shields to protect the terrorists' military.

A report in the Washington Examiner explained Israel is saying the audio "is proof Israel was not to blame for the deadly bombing of a Gaza hospital."

The strike, on Tuesday, prompted Hamas to reveal the 500 deaths and its blame for Israel.

"However, the Israel Defense Forces strongly pushed back on the accusation and said the incident was the result of an errant strike from a separate terrorist group in Gaza, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the report said.

The Israel Defense Forces then released the intercepted call.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the IDF, explained Hamas knew the strike came from Gaza "but sought to capitalize on the immediate outrage of a hospital getting hit and the significant casualty count, though he said it inflated it," the report said.

"According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened. They went as far as inflating the number of casualties. They understood, with absolute certainty, that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital," he charged.

He explained, "Analysis of our aerial footage confirms that there was no direct hit of the hospital itself. The only location damaged is outside the hospital in the parking lot where we can see signs of burning; no cratering and no structural damage to nearby buildings."

Further, he said, "It is common for rockets that are fired at Israel to land short and fall inside Gaza. These rockets fall short of Israel and have caused Palestinian casualties. During this war, we have counted approximately 450 rockets that misfired and fell inside Gaza. Palestinian civilians pay the price."

Hamas and the PIJ both are offshoots from the Muslim Brotherhood's Palestinian branch and are dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

WND had reported the Hamas terrorist-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health had claimed Israel carried out an air strike on the hospital, estimating "500 civilians" were killed.

Breaking: IDF Spokesperson From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed through the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit. According to intelligence information, from several sources we have,… — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 17, 2023

President Joe Biden is supporting Israel's belief the tragedy was the workings of Hamas.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," Biden said.

"Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "But there's a lot of people out there not sure so we have to overcome a lot of things."

Biden was later asked by journalists what led him to conclude that it was Hamas terrorists, and not Israel, responsible for the calamity.

"The data I was shown by my Defense Department," Biden responded.

It was just 10 days ago Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 innocent civilians, including babies who were beheaded and whole families burned alive.

Its claim that Israel attacked the hospital was repeated by the New York Times, Al Jazeera and Associated Press.

They were joined by leftists in Congress like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan who said on social media, "Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that."

Tlaib threatened Joe Biden, stating, "We will remember where you stood," after attacking him for refusing to facilitate a ceasefire.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., an extremist like Tlaib on the issue of the Middle East, said, "Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific."

The report noted that there have been images posted online, on Telegram, just before the hospital strike that said "the terrorist group was set to launch long-range missiles capable of striking the city of Haifa in northern Israel," the Review said.

One minute before a rocket blew up a hospital in Gaza, Hamas announced on Telegram that they were launching their most robust weapons in the arsenal at Haifa. No rockets reached Haifa. High probability these hit the hospital and set off secondary explosions within building. pic.twitter.com/xxfmzYxjru — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2023

