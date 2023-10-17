Israel urges all its citizens to leave Turkey

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Israel’s government is telling all of its citizens to leave Turkey, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli National Security Council instructed its citizens to leave Turkey due to the possibility they could be targeted by people angered by the war between Israel and Hamas, according to The Times of Israel. Hamas terrorists breached Israel’s border Oct. 7 and massacred Israeli communities.

Israel raised the threat level for Israelis in Turkey to a level 4, according to the Times of Israel. The Israeli government is also telling its citizens to be cautious when traveling in Morocco.

Two Israelis visiting Egypt were killed Oct. 8 while visiting a tourist site in the city of Alexandria, according to the Times of Israel.

Hamas killed and kidnapped hundreds of civilians in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Additionally, more than 3,200 Israelis were injured in the attacks.

The terrorist organization has also fired more than 6,000 rockets into Israel since the attack, according to the IDF.

Israel has also faced threats from Lebanon, and an anti-tank missile injured two IDF reservists in the north of Israel Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

We just eliminated Ayman Nofal, a senior Hamas operative. Nofal was the Commander of Hamas’ Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence. Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the… pic.twitter.com/t686L6gSuN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

The IDF has struck Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist targets in both Gaza and Lebanon in response to recent attacks.

