Israeli ambassador says nation's goal is to have every Hamas terrorist meet '72 virgins'

A former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations said Friday his country would not stop its assault until every “last Hamas terrorist” meets “72 virgins” in the wake of surprise terror attacks that left numerous people dead and injured.

The radical Islamic terrorist organization launched attacks on multiple locations in Southern Israel Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people, including 27 Americans, and taking dozens of hostages, including children. The Israeli military warned residents of Gaza to evacuate Friday, citing upcoming military operations.

“This is different. This is truly different. In fact, much worse and horrendous than even the Yom Kippur War,” Dan Gillerman told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “What we witnessed this time is animals. You know, when I say animals, I hesitate. Calling these people animals is an offense to animals. They’re wild beasts.”

“They came in, mutilated bodies, beheaded babies, raped women. In a way … Hamas this time made ISIS look like Mother Theresa,” Gillerman continued. “They showed their ugly face, they showed how really inhuman they are.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo from one of the locations attacked by Hamas on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday. Hamas reportedly slaughtered and beheaded multiple babies, according to one reporter who accompanied Israeli Defense Forces to one of the locations hit by the terrorist group.

“As a result, this is going to go much further and I think all the way until we obliterate and demolish Hamas,” Gillerman said. “We will not stop until the last Hamas terrorist and the last leader has met the 72 virgins to join in heaven.”

