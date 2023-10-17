A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israeli boy featured in COVID-vaccine campaign dies of heart attack at age 8

'How many more children will die on the golden altar?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2023 at 9:39pm
Yonatan Moshe Erlichman (Video screenshot)

(LIFESITE NEWS) -- An Israeli boy featured in a video used to push COVID vaccines on children in a nationwide campaign died tragically from a sudden heart attack in late September. The boy was only 8 years old.

According to reports, Yonatan Moshe Erlichman, grandson of a distinguished physician in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman, “died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest while taking a bath.”

The 8-year-old boy is said to have “slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped beating, causing him to drown.” After being rushed to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, Yonatan died a few days later on Sept. 28.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







