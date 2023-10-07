Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homes

(NEW YORK POST) – Israeli citizens pleaded for help Saturday as Hamas launched some 2,500 rockets from Gaza across central and southern Israel, reaching as far as Jerusalem — while the Palestinian terrorists infiltrated communities in the country’s south by land, sea and air.

More than 500 Israelis were reportedly wounded and 40 were killed.

Israeli police estimate that there were 60 terrorists in 14 locations throughout the country. In at least two towns, Israeli civilians were also held captive by terrorists in their homes, Haaretz reported Saturday.

