Jerry Seinfeld hints his legendary sitcom isn't over: 'Something is going to happen'

One of television’s most popular sitcoms could be on its way to a reboot, Jerry Seinfeld teased to fans at a comedy show in New England over the weekend.

The 69-year-old was on stage in Boston on Saturday when he was asked about the ending of “Seinfeld” by the audience, and more specifically whether he was pleased with it.

The final episode of the show aired in 1998 and saw the main characters all thrown in jail over their years of indifference to the suffering of others.

The two-part finale was written by show creator Larry David, who Seinfeld told his New England audience might be cooking up a new ending for the show’s apathetic star characters.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending,” he told the audience in a video that was uploaded to Instagram. “But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret.”

TRENDING: WATCH: Millions of dollars in stolen merchandise uncovered in massive bust

Seinfeld continued, “Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay? But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. "

The star of the show concluded, “So, you’ll see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Henry (@linda_pizzuti)

Are you a Jerry Seinfeld fan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

Variety noted that David’s hit HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has filmed its twelfth season, which does not yet have a release date, but could be a potential lead for curious fans of David's work.

But it remains unclear what Seinfeld and David have coming down the pike.

Julia Louis-Dryefus, who played Elaine on the show, previously shared her thoughts on the “Seinfeld” finale, which saw cameo after cameo as characters wronged by the show’s stars testified against them in court.

"Well, I will say that just from a purely emotional point of view, it was really a delight to sit there in that courtroom and watch one guest actor after another parade through,” she told The Daily Beast earlier this year.

She also commented on the anger of some fans who felt the ending was poorly written.

“But I understood why people were disappointed,” she said. “First of all, expectations were ridiculous. But I also understood, because we didn’t do too much in it. Once we had been arrested and in court, it was just us sitting there watching one person after another parade through.”

“Seinfeld” remains one of the most popular shows on TV and has been in syndication for two decades. It is also currently streaming on Netflix.

That is not too bad for a show that was written to be about “nothing.”

"Seinfeld" debuted 180 episodes during its original run on NBC from 1989 to 1998.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.