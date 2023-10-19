A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
John Stamos of 'Full House' calls his supermodel ex-wife 'the Devil'

'I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:06pm
John Stamos (Wikimedia Commons)

(FOX NEWS) -- John Stamos found it "really difficult" to write about his first marriage to Rebecca Romijn in his upcoming memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

The 60-year-old "Full House" star began dating the supermodel-turned-superhero actress in 1994. They were married in September 1998, and he filed for divorce in August 2004.

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too," Stamos told People magazine. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years."

Read the full story ›

