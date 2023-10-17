'Jurassic Park' actor isn't letting his Stage III cancer diagnosis stop him

(FOX NEWS) -- Sam Neill is known for appearing in the "Jurassic Park" movies, but lately his health has been landing him in the news.

Earlier this year, Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer in March 2022. Back then he called the illness "ferocious," and in a new interview, he's admitting that while he's not sure exactly how much time he has left, he's not scared of dying.

Specifically, the actor said he's "not remotely afraid" of death, and even finds the idea of dying "annoying" because he still has things he'd like to do.

