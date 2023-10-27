Kamala Harris goes into gun CONFISCATION mode

One of the favorite fall-back arguments used by leftists is to advocate for gun control.

A shooting by a deranged person? Take guns away.

Crime rates up? Take guns away.

Violence up? Take guns away.

But they often swerve into a narrow lane that allows them to promote "regulation," limiting access to weapons by various identifiers, delaying access to weapons, taxing weapons, limiting some components of weapons and such.

Kamala Harris, however, broke through all those restrictions recently as she plunged directly into the concept of gun confiscation.

That would be where the government sends its agents into private homes and steals legal weapons from law-abiding citizens.

Just like what happened in Australia.

Kamala just said the quiet part out loud. They want to do what Australia did. Australia confiscated 650,000 legal guns from law-abiding citizens. pic.twitter.com/GFc0aq7VCl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

The National File reported Harris "called for the mass confiscation of American firearms during a speech she made alongside the Australian Prime Minister in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Maine that’s closely linked to the federal government and has exposed the failings of the military’s mental healthcare system."

In that tragedy, a suspect previously treated for mental conditions is thought to have shot and killed 18, and injured others, during at attack in Lewiston, Maine.

She said, "Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in this country. And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way. As our friends in Australia have demonstrated."

Australia's decision to confiscate hundreds of thousands of legal weapons from private – and law-abiding – residents came after a shooting in 1996.

The government said it was running a "buy-back" program. But the report said, "Australian citizens who refused to surrender their weapons to the mandatory buy back were identified by gun cops, who went door-to-door to confiscate their weapons."

The report continued, "Harris’s call for Australian-style gun control in the wake of an American mass shooting echoes those of other Democrats like Barack Obama, another longtime supporter of shredding the 2nd Amendment."

Of course, under Obama's tenure in Washington, the report said, "the federal government sold firearms to drug cartels and terror organizations through Operation Fast and Furious, in hopes that the weapons would be sold back across the border and used in crimes in the United States and drum up support for canceling the 2nd Amendment."

