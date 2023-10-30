Kidnapped Israeli soldier rescued from Gaza, returns home

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Security forces announced Monday evening that a soldier abducted by Hamas earlier this month had been rescued from the Gaza Strip in an overnight operation, the first captive taken in the terror group’s shock assault on October 7 to be freed by Israeli troops.
In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency said Pvt. Ori Megidish was in good condition and had reunited with her family.
She is home.
PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was rescued during ground operations.
The IDF said she was rescued during a ground operation overnight, without giving further details.