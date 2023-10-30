A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kidnapped Israeli soldier rescued from Gaza, returns home

'Further proof' Israel can save hostages held by terrorists

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:47pm
IDF soldier Ori Megidish, center (Courtesy Israel Defense Forces)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Security forces announced Monday evening that a soldier abducted by Hamas earlier this month had been rescued from the Gaza Strip in an overnight operation, the first captive taken in the terror group’s shock assault on October 7 to be freed by Israeli troops.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency said Pvt. Ori Megidish was in good condition and had reunited with her family.

The IDF said she was rescued during a ground operation overnight, without giving further details.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
