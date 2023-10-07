Labor organizations in pitched battle over offshore wind project jobs

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Timothy H. Lee

Real Clear Wire

America claims the most productive and skilled workforce on the planet. Unfortunately, too often our blue-collar workers are hurt by Big Labor unions who prioritize their own selfish interests by needlessly disrupting normal business operations, through strikes, protests, or walkouts.

In so doing, Big Labor also disingenuously pits employees against businesses in an unproductive way that ultimately harms workers, consumers and the broader economy.

TRENDING: An alarm that needs pulling

That’s a leading reason why private sector union membership fell to 6% – another low – in 2022.

We’re currently witnessing that process playing out in national press headlines covering the autoworkers strike and the Hollywood strike, though the latter appears to be soon resolved.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In addition to those twin strikes, a new but less-publicized labor protest flared in the small town of New London, Connecticut surrounding a “jurisdictional dispute” on work in the offshore wind industry. There, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) has been busing protestors in from faraway places in order to disrupt the business operations of the Boston-based renewable energy company Orsted.

Is this labor dispute nothing more than sour grapes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Here’s what makes that latter dispute odd: It amounts to nothing more than sour grapes.

Specifically, the ILA is upset that another union, the Operating Engineers, was selected to handle crane operations in loading wind turbines onto vessels that will be sent for the construction of a commercial-scale wind farm off the coast of Long Island. The ILA longshoremen believe that the crane operations fall within their jurisdiction and should be their work, despite a project labor agreement (PLA) with the Connecticut State Building Trades Council assigning that work to the Operating Engineers.

Accordingly, ILA is making the outlandish demand that Orsted drop the other union and swap in the ILA for the crane jobs.

Here’s another problem that makes the ILA’s assault difficult to square: No individual within the ILA is apparently trained to operate the cranes that lift the large turbines.

That creates a potentially deadly problem. If untrained ILA workers were to operate the cranes, it could obviously lead to unforeseen accidents and damages to project components and other infrastructure assets. Untrained workers lifting heavy turbines also represents a clear safety issue to workers on the ground.

Crane operation is dangerous work, and it’s therefore important that all operators be properly trained for the work. According to press reports, Orsted as the employer at the center of this intramural labor dispute has repeatedly offered funding to train ILA workers to operate the equipment, but the union hasn’t taken up its offer.

Why is the ILA willing to gamble the safety of its workers in order to secure a relative handful of jobs and a few thousand dollars in dues payments?

The ILA also insinuates that this renewable energy company is somehow anti-union and engaging in union-busting activities. That claim is disingenuous to the point of absurdity, since Orsted already employs union labor at the Port of New London project, and is set to hire union labor throughout all parts of the construction of the South Fork Wind project. Apparently, Orsted already has ILA union members working at the port, focused on the loading of offshore wind components.

It doesn’t constitute “union busting” to refrain from hiring workers that aren’t qualified to do the work.

The IRA complaints also ignore the fact that Orsted widely employs organized labor, and just last year signed a PLA with the North America's Building Trades Unions for all east coast activities. That PLA ensures that union labor will construct all of the company’s U.S. offshore wind farms.

All of this highlights a more fundamental concern among employers when working with labor unions: Even offering them everything is often never enough. They simply pocket all concessions and proceed to make unreasonable demands while spreading false narratives even against businesses that actively support and engage with unions.

Through this campaign against Orsted’s business operations, the ILA union could also delay construction of South Fork Wind, which is otherwise expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Whatever one’s opinion of the offshore wind industry more broadly, it remains under significant pressure due to high interest rates, inflation, supply chain challenges and worker shortages – all of which raise construction costs. Those added costs in turn impact consumer electricity bills and make future projects less financially viable – which obviously results in fewer union jobs created.

This ugly episode raises the question: Why would any company engage union workers if they know that conflicts like this may occur no matter what?

Unions acting irrationally is nothing new, but perhaps episodes like this will offer a wakeup call for Orsted and others in the industry that union labor may not be the most reliable workforce partner.

Timothy H. Lee is Senior Vice President of legal and public affairs at the Center for Individual Freedom.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!