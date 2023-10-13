Largest health care strike in U.S. history is set to end

(FOX BUSINESS) – The coalition of unions representing Kaiser Permanente health care workers announced Friday morning that it reached a tentative agreement with the company. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions announced they had tentatively reached an agreement via a social media post on Friday.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente as of this morning," the group wrote on Facebook.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The announcement added, "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su."

TRENDING: It's time for a Jewish History Month – or is it?

Read the full story ›