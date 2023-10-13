A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Largest health care strike in U.S. history is set to end

Caused chaos for patients

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2023 at 5:02pm
Health-care workers strike (video screenshot)

Health-care workers strike (video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The coalition of unions representing Kaiser Permanente health care workers announced Friday morning that it reached a tentative agreement with the company. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions announced they had tentatively reached an agreement via a social media post on Friday.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente as of this morning," the group wrote on Facebook.

The announcement added, "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su."

Read the full story ›

