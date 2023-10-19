Lawmakers block raises for university workers over 'diversity' agenda spending

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature withheld pay raises for employees of the University of Wisconsin System (UW) over its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) funding, according to the Associated Press.

Wisconsin Republicans voted in June to cut the UW System’s budget by $32 million, which is the estimated amount it spends on DEI over a 2-year period. Wisconsin Republicans denied the raises Tuesday in a bid to pressure the system to cut the spending, according to the AP.

“We are denying pay increases to half of our state workforce because of one person’s resistance to inclusion on our campuses,” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard said, according to the AP.

The employment relations committee approved raises for other state employees, according to the AP.

Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday he might approve pay raises for UW employees if the school system gives up the power to create its own jobs and said that he would continue to negotiate with UW officials, according to the AP.

UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to not approve the UW pay raises was “unprecedented,” the AP reported.

“We are beyond disappointed,” Rothan said. “It is unfair and not right to leave families of those faculties and staff behind.”

Other states, including Florida and Texas, have banned the use of public funds for DEI programs in colleges and universities.

Robin, Agard, and UW did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

