(FOX NEWS) -- American sports legend Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics, has been hospitalized, according to a statement from her daughter.

Retton is "fighting for her life" as she battles pneumonia in an intensive care unit, McKenna Lane Kelley said this week.

Kelley's Instagram post also noted that Retton "is not able to breathe on her own."

