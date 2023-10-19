A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Liberty U threatened with $37.5 million fine over alleged Clery Act violations

'The report is filled with factual errors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:38pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Liberty University President Dondi E. Costin says the private Evangelical institution has been threatened with an "unprecedented" $37.5 million fine by the U.S. Department of Education for alleged Clery Act violations following the publication of a leaked report accusing a former president of rape and other school officials of destroying evidence.

"The leak is intentionally aimed at laying the groundwork for an unprecedented fine and the report is filled with factual errors that the department has admitted to Liberty in their negotiations," Costin said in an interview with Fox News published Monday.

The Clery Act is a consumer protection law passed in 1990 requiring colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence and outline policies enacted to improve campus safety, according to the Clery Center.

