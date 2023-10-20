A line Muhammad would not cross, Hamas did

In the wake of the invasion of Israel by Hamas, any member of civilized society struggling to understand how man can so brutalize his fellow man – including women and children – as Hamas did has neither read the Quran nor studied Islam.

Reading the Quran, a theme emerges. For those unfamiliar with Islam, a simple and straightforward declaration of that theme can be summarized as follows:

For the 1,400 years since Islam was first introduced to the world by Prophet Muhammad, its extremist followers have adopted the role of serial killers who target victims unwilling to embrace the religion as their own. According to the Quran, peaceful coexistence with other religions ultimately cannot occur. Although during this 1,400 year period, there have been times of peaceful coexistence, the Quran mandates it is only for the purpose of believers strengthening their position in order to later impose Islam upon unbelievers. If one truly embraces the teachings of the Quran – which all extremists do but, fortunately, all Muslims do not – followers have a license to kill unbelievers. Thus, the mindset of the extremist is that unbelievers have only one of three options from which to choose: convert to Islam, recognize their own religion's subservience to Islam by paying a tax to continue practicing it, or die for failing to accept either of the first two options. Believers who die killing unbelievers are guaranteed an afterlife in Paradise.

Islam's defenders argue there are Quranic verses suggesting it is tolerant of unbelievers. However, there is a catch. As Muhammad first began proselytizing, his teachings, memorialized in the early part of the Quran, were tolerant. But once he gained strength in followers, that tolerance turned to the intolerance memorialized in later parts of Islam's holy book.

This created an interesting paradox. Muslims were taught the Quran represented the words of God given to the Archangel Gabriel who conveyed them directly to the Prophet Muhammad. As such, both the prophet and the Quran were said to represent perfection. But for centuries, followers were confused by clear contradictions found in the Quran.

These contradictions included errors in science and math as well as in what was and was not to be tolerated. Finally, in the ninth century, Islamic scholars introduced the "law of abrogation" by which an earlier verse was to be ignored, replaced by a contrary, later verse. Christians and Jews, tolerated in earlier verses, were not in later verses.

Abrogation made it clear that Muhammad taught hatred towards unbelievers, with Jews, in particular, victims of his wrath. This perhaps was triggered by his experiences with the Jewish tribe of Banu Qurayza.

In A.D. 627, the prophet believed he had been betrayed by the Banu Qurayza and spent two weeks laying siege to its compound. When the Jews surrendered, the decision was made to slaughter the men and take the women and children captive. Between 400-900 men were executed. To ensure no children were mistakenly put to death, only those who had reached puberty were beheaded.

Thus, it is obvious that, during the recent Hamas invasion of Israel, these extremists crossed a line – brutally killing defenseless children – even Prophet Muhammad felt morally obligated not to cross. One would have assumed Hamas would have embraced the prophet's standard of sparing children from execution, yet these barbaric murderers were unconstrained even by Muhammad's limited morality.

A former Muslim who, recognizing the deep-seated hatred Islam promotes, believes a solution exists. What Mosab Hassan Yousef has courageously done made him a hero among Jews and a target among Muslims.

As the son of a founder of Hamas and a one-time member, Yousef was destined to be a next-generation leader. But the more he witnessed the brutality and hatred of Hamas, not only against Jews but its own people as well, and the more he learned about Christianity, he experienced an epiphany. He converted to Christianity, going on to spy for Israel.

It also became clear to Yousef that Hamas and the Palestinian Liberation Organization, led then by Yasser Arafat, had no interest in pursuing peaceful coexistence with Israel, even when the latter provided the opportunity. He was enraged to see Arafat turn down an Israeli offer of statehood on 90% of the West Bank with East Jerusalem as the capital and, instead, look for a pretext to trigger a second intifada. In 2010, at age 22, Yousef became an Israeli spy.

Several years later, Yousef left the Middle East and today resides in the U.S. Earlier this year, he published his book "Son of Hamas." The issue haunting him today "is whether I was a traitor or a hero in my own eyes." His motivation, he reveals, was to save lives, and he believes he saved them on both sides, including his father's. For Yousef, "saving a human life was something really, really beautiful … no matter who they are."

Yousef's courage goes beyond his spying days, however. He states something that many others, whether Muslim or not, will not admit. He explains that Muslims are not fanatics but simply "doing the will of a fanatic God … a fanatic, fundamentalist, terrorist God. I know this is harsh to say. Most governments avoid this subject. …"

Yousef has grasped the realization that Islam was the creation of a man devoid of perfection. Just like Scientology was the product of Ron Hubbard, who noted years before that inventing a religious ideology was the only way to make money, Muhammad invented Islam for reasons of personal power.

Hubbard's religion does not promote violence towards nonbelievers; sadly, Muhammad's does, having promoted bloody violence for over a millennium. As Yousef boldly declares despite threats to his life: "The problem is not in Muslims. The problem is with their God. They need to be liberated from their God. He is their biggest enemy. It has been 1,400 years they have been lied to."

While Yousef gives the West a ray of hope, it is doubtful with Islamic terrorist groups like Hamas still in existence, such liberation will ever be achieved.

