List of CEOs vowing not to hire Israel-haters surges

A very real pushback is developing for some of those students and student organizations who cast their lot with the terrorists of Hamas and this week publicly blamed Israel for the war, started by Hamas, that already has killed thousands.

It's that at least a dozen more CEOs have endorsed a call by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to blacklist those students. His plan specifically addressed Harvard students who blamed Israel, "while the group whined about being persecuted in the aftermath," the Daily Mail reported.

The report said CEOs from EasyHealth, Belong, FabFitFun, Inspired, DoveHill and others joined Ackman in outing the students.

Ackman was blunt in his plan: "One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists, who, we now learn, have beheaded babies, among other inconceivably despicable acts."

It was Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee that affirmed its support for Hamas.

Ackman, who heads Pershing Square Capitol Management, has lobbied for the names of students involved in those statements.

And the students later doubled down, complaining about the "Palestinian death toll" in the depraved carnage created by Hamas' war on innocent civilians in Israel.

The Daily Mail reported, "Among the CEOs now vowing never to hire anyone from the 31 Harvard student [groups] was salad chain Sweetgreen's CEO, Jonathan Neman, who echoed Ackman's message and said, 'I would like to know so I know never to hire these people.'"

And David Duel, CEO of EasyHealth, said, "Same."

"Share the list," requested Ale Resnik of Belong.

"Michael McQuaid, the head of DeFi operations at blockchain company Bloq said: 'I completely agree, and have been wondering the same the last couple of days if/when the names of these students would come out,'" the report said.

A long list of other corporate executives joined with the agenda.

Some of the student organizations have withdrawn their names from the campaign, including Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard College Act on a Dream, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, the Harvard Islamic Society and Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo.

The student organizations initially had charged, "We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today's events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison."

Several days later Harvard President Claudine Gay finally condemned the student groups' incitement.

Further, the New York Post reported a "doxxing truck" had been seen driving around the Harvard campus with digital billboards "that display the names and photos of students" who were linked to the letter blaming Israel.

"Giant video screens hung on the sides and back of the truck display the words 'Harvard’s Leading Antisemites' in gothic script over a slideshow of Ivy Leaguers’ headshots and names in bold, red block letters, according to photos on social media," the report said.

The campaign was assembled by watchdog Accuracy in Media, where presidentAdam Guillette explained it was "the first day [of a] multi-day, multi-pronged campaign involving multiple billboards and a variety of other tactics."

"It's important for people to know that their actions have consequences," Guillette told the Post.

Ackman also noted there's a move to get the names of all individual members of the Harvard groups that signed the letter "so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members."

The Post listed the student groups involved:

The student groups that initially signed the letters are African American Resistance Organization, Bengali Association of Students at Harvard College, Harvard Act on a Dream, Harvard Arab Medical and Dental Student Association, Harvard Chan Muslim Student Association, Harvard Chan Students for Health Equity and Justice in Palestine, Harvard College Pakistan Student Association, Harvard Divinity School Muslim Association, Harvard Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association, Harvard Graduate School of Education Islamic Society, Harvard Graduate Students for Palestine, Harvard Islamic Society, Harvard Law School Justice for Palestine, Harvard Divinity School Students for Justice in Palestine, Harvard Jews for Liberation, Harvard Kennedy School Bangladesh Caucus, Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Caucus, Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Women’s Caucus, Harvard Kennedy School Palestine Caucus, Harvard Muslim Law School Association, Harvard Pakistan Forum, Harvard Prison Divest Coalition, Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, Harvard South Asians for Forward-Thinking Advocacy and Research, Harvard TPS Coalition, Harvard Undergraduate Arab Women’s Collective, Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo, Harvard Undergraduate Muslim Women’s Medical Alliance, Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association, Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, Middle East and North African Graduate School of Design Student Society, Neighbor Program Cambridge, Sikhs and Companions of Harvard Undergraduates, and Society of Arab Students.

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz ripped Gay for the school's handling of the dispute.

"Too little, too late. She has still refused to condemn the student groups. She doesn’t want them picketing her office. She doesn’t want the woke people to protest, she’s just been named president. She wants to take the safe way out,” Dershowitz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “That is true of most university administrators today. They refuse to condemn the students. Just imagine if you were a club at Harvard called the Ku Klux Klan club and it advocated the lynching of African-Americans. Would President Gay remain silent about that? Would she refuse to condemn?"

