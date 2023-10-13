Living in constant fear? 43% of parents worry about their kids 'every waking moment'

(STUDY FINDS) – Almost nine in 10 parents admit they’ll “never” be done worrying about their child. According to a new survey of 2,000 parents of children under six, 89 percent agree that even when their child is grown and out of the house, they’ll never stop worrying about their well-being.

Two in five (43%) worry about their child every waking moment. The top concerns parents burden themselves with are their child’s emotional well-being (45%), health (43%), and physical safety (38%).

When it comes to parenting style choices, many are concerned about technology use and screen time (43%). This was followed by their finances (41%), being a role model (38%), and work-personal life balance (34%). Regardless of their own parental anxieties, it only took the average respondent five months to feel confident in their parenting abilities.

