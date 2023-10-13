A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Living in constant fear? 43% of parents worry about their kids 'every waking moment'

Concerns include emotional well-being, health, physical safety

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2023 at 5:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) – Almost nine in 10 parents admit they’ll “never” be done worrying about their child. According to a new survey of 2,000 parents of children under six, 89 percent agree that even when their child is grown and out of the house, they’ll never stop worrying about their well-being.

Two in five (43%) worry about their child every waking moment. The top concerns parents burden themselves with are their child’s emotional well-being (45%), health (43%), and physical safety (38%).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

When it comes to parenting style choices, many are concerned about technology use and screen time (43%). This was followed by their finances (41%), being a role model (38%), and work-personal life balance (34%). Regardless of their own parental anxieties, it only took the average respondent five months to feel confident in their parenting abilities.

TRENDING: It's time for a Jewish History Month – or is it?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AP's Gaza reporter repeatedly ripped Israel on social media, said oppressive regime should be 'overthrown'
Extraordinary costs of green energy creeping slowly into public awareness
More Americans are concerned their small business could close amid high inflation
Jim Jordan wins GOP nomination for speaker of House
Living in constant fear? 43% of parents worry about their kids 'every waking moment'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×