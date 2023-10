(FOX NEWS) -- Mark Goddard, best known for his role on "Lost in Space," has died at age 87.

Goddard passed away in Hingham, Massachusetts, of pulmonary fibrosis, his son John told The New York Times.

The actor played Major Don West, the pilot of the spaceship carrying the Robinson family on a mission to colonize space, on "Lost in Space," from 1965 to 1968.

Read the full story ›