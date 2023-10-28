A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Found by a dumpster

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2023 at 10:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office)

(FOX NEWS) – Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, law enforcement sources tell Fox News.

Law enforcement sources said that Card was found dead by the dumpster near a recycling plant in Lisbon, Maine with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said that the suspect previously worked at the recycling plant, but did provide details.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Card was the subject of a 2-day-long manhunt that followed the mass shootings at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

TRENDING: So, Hamas supporters, where should 7 million Israeli Jews go?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Maine mass shooting suspect found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Israel pounding Gaza with bunker-buster bombs
Slovakia announces the end of military aid to Ukraine
Feds don't know how many Palestinians are crossing the border
Haters try to bring down sushi restaurant because the owner is white
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×