Major left-leaning newspaper cutting 240 jobs, 'infuriated' Guild blasts 'litany of poor business decisions'

'We cannot fathom how it plans to continue to remain competitive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2023 at 9:35pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The Washington Post Guild is "infuriated" about a looming workforce reduction at the newspaper owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest people.

The Washington Post announced on Tuesday it will be offering "voluntary separation packages" to employees across all functions, eliminating 240 positions. The Post Guild, which has been advocating for Post employees since 1934, blasted the decision.

"We are infuriated about this decision and concerned for our dedicated, brilliant colleagues… [The] announcement comes after at least 38 people were laid off over the last year. Hard-working Post employees are going to lose their jobs because of a litany of poor business decisions at the top of our company," the Washington Post Guild wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, before taking a direct shot at Bezos.

