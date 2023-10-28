Man arrested for breaking arms off historic Jesus status

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A Massachusetts man with a lengthy criminal record has been arrested for ripping the arms off a 150-year-old Jesus statue and swinging from the crucifix outside a historic Boston church.

Michael Patzelt, 37, of Attleboro, was arraigned on Wednesday for the shocking act of vandalism at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End.

The vandalism is said to have caused $20,000 worth of damage.

