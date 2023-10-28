A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man arrested for breaking arms off historic Jesus status

Caught on video swinging from crucifix

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2023 at 10:33am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A Massachusetts man with a lengthy criminal record has been arrested for ripping the arms off a 150-year-old Jesus statue and swinging from the crucifix outside a historic Boston church.

Michael Patzelt, 37, of Attleboro, was arraigned on Wednesday for the shocking act of vandalism at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The vandalism is said to have caused $20,000 worth of damage.

TRENDING: Controlling your own destiny – and retirement

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







At 1 Ivy League university, there are 2,600 more administrators than undergrads
Billionaire pulls university funding amid student protests
Gen Z is 74 percent more likely to homeschool
University postpones 'diversity summit' after students broadcast pro-Hamas statements
Man arrested for breaking arms off historic Jesus status
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×