Man pleads guilty to stealing Wizard of Oz ruby slippers

Thought the shoes contained real gems

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2023 at 11:01am
Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' (video screenshot)

Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' (video screenshot)

(BBC) – A U.S. man has pleaded guilty to a museum heist in which he stole a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland's character Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Terry Jon Martin believed the rubies were real gems until a jewellery fence – someone who buys stolen goods – told him they were made of glass.

His attorney told the Associated Press his client, 76, was now in poor health and "facing his own mortality."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
