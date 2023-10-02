Marine Corps relaxes uniform standards due to camouflage shortage

(FOX NEWS) – A camouflage shortage in the Marine Corps will lead to service members wearing less regulated uniforms in the near future.

In an Instagram video, Commandant Gen. Eric Smith addressed service members’ concerns over an inability to find and purchase woodland-patterned "cammies" in an ongoing manufacturing shortage. He announced that as the problem continues, local members will be allowed to wear alternate uniforms contrary to Marine standards.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"That problem is going to stay with us until the fall of 2024 when the manufacturer can fill the backlog that has been created after COVID. Until that time, local commanders, battalions and squadrons are authorized to use FROG [flame-resistant organizational gear] gear or [desert-colored] cammies to mitigate," Smith said.

TRENDING: North Korea deports runaway U.S. soldier after he broke the law there

Read the full story ›