Marine Corps relaxes uniform standards due to camouflage shortage

Will be allowed to wear desert camo, deployment gear for near future

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:24pm
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carter Hughes, a combat engineer from Salt Lake City, Utah, carries a 155mm artillery round while conducting explosive ordnance disposal operations on Range 10, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carter Hughes, a combat engineer from Salt Lake City, Utah, carries a 155mm artillery round while conducting explosive ordnance disposal operations on Range 10, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay)

(FOX NEWS) – A camouflage shortage in the Marine Corps will lead to service members wearing less regulated uniforms in the near future.

In an Instagram video, Commandant Gen. Eric Smith addressed service members’ concerns over an inability to find and purchase woodland-patterned "cammies" in an ongoing manufacturing shortage. He announced that as the problem continues, local members will be allowed to wear alternate uniforms contrary to Marine standards.

"That problem is going to stay with us until the fall of 2024 when the manufacturer can fill the backlog that has been created after COVID. Until that time, local commanders, battalions and squadrons are authorized to use FROG [flame-resistant organizational gear] gear or [desert-colored] cammies to mitigate," Smith said.

WND News Services
