Mary Lou Retton faces 'scary setback' in pneumonia fight

Daughter says things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday

WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023
Mary Lou Retton (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics, had a "scary setback" as she fights a "very rare form" of pneumonia.

In the first update in four days, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, Retton's daughter, that things seemed like they were headed "on the up and up," but things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday.

"Basically at the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up," Schrepfer said in the Instagram post. "We were so excited seeing so much progress. And then yesterday, we had a pretty scary setback."

