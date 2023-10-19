Mary Lou Retton faces 'scary setback' in pneumonia fight

(FOX NEWS) – Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics, had a "scary setback" as she fights a "very rare form" of pneumonia.

In the first update in four days, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, Retton's daughter, that things seemed like they were headed "on the up and up," but things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday.

"Basically at the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up," Schrepfer said in the Instagram post. "We were so excited seeing so much progress. And then yesterday, we had a pretty scary setback."

