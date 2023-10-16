Matt Gaetz: Hakeem Jeffries 'just a frontman,' Pelosi still leads House Dems

By Michael Machera

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is “just a front man,” and that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “still rules with an iron fist,” during an appearance on Newsmax.

Gaetz made the comment while explaining why Republicans have had more public infighting than the Democrats. His recent motion to vacate led to the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

TRENDING: Dylan Mulvaney named 'Woman of the Year'

Gaetz said it is Pelosi’s control of House Democrats which allows them to stay in lockstep.

After Jim Jordan was elected Speaker-Designate on Friday, Speaker Pro Tem @PatrickMcHenry made us take Saturday off, Sunday off, and now MONDAY OFF! The Swamp is trying to delay a vote on the House floor as long as possible, hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin… pic.twitter.com/Z9SjqiNRz0 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 15, 2023

“By the way, she’s still the one in charge of that conference,” Gaetz continued on Newsmax’s “Sunday Agenda.” “I mean, Hakeem Jeffries is the front man, but the person who’s really calling the shots among the Democrats is Nancy Pelosi.”

Is Nancy Pelosi still leading House Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Pelosi, who served multiple stints as House speaker beginning in 2007, stepped down as speaker after the Democrats lost their House majority in 2022, at which point McCarthy began his ill-fated tenure. After Pelosi stepped down, Jeffries took the lead of House Democrats as minority leader in the next session of Congress.

In the same interview, Gaetz speculated that on the Republican side, the vote on Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was delayed to Tuesday in order for moderate Republicans to reinsert McCarthy into the speaker position. Gaetz supports Jordan in his bid for the House speakership.

“We should not go backward with Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz said. “We should go forward with Jim Jordan.”

Pelosi and Jeffries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!