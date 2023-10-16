A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Matt Gaetz: Hakeem Jeffries 'just a frontman,' Pelosi still leads House Dems

Says Nancy continues to rule 'with an iron fist'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2023 at 9:20am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

By Michael Machera
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is “just a front man,” and that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “still rules with an iron fist,” during an appearance on Newsmax.

Gaetz made the comment while explaining why Republicans have had more public infighting than the Democrats. His recent motion to vacate led to the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

TRENDING: Dylan Mulvaney named 'Woman of the Year'

Gaetz said it is Pelosi’s control of House Democrats which allows them to stay in lockstep.

“By the way, she’s still the one in charge of that conference,” Gaetz continued on Newsmax’s “Sunday Agenda.” “I mean, Hakeem Jeffries is the front man, but the person who’s really calling the shots among the Democrats is Nancy Pelosi.”

Is Nancy Pelosi still leading House Democrats?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Pelosi, who served multiple stints as House speaker beginning in 2007, stepped down as speaker after the Democrats lost their House majority in 2022, at which point McCarthy began his ill-fated tenure. After Pelosi stepped down, Jeffries took the lead of House Democrats as minority leader in the next session of Congress.

In the same interview, Gaetz speculated that on the Republican side, the vote on Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was delayed to Tuesday in order for moderate Republicans to reinsert McCarthy into the speaker position. Gaetz supports Jordan in his bid for the House speakership.

“We should not go backward with Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz said. “We should go forward with Jim Jordan.”

Pelosi and Jeffries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Matt Gaetz: Hakeem Jeffries 'just a frontman,' Pelosi still leads House Dems
Vulnerable Dem rep took thousands from groups who backed defunding the police
Iran warns it will intervene if Israel launches ground assault in Gaza
It's 'a child, not a goldfish': New dad-to-be is livid as wife pulls power play over baby's name
Actress Suzanne Somers of 'Three's Company' dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×