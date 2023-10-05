Matt Gaetz won a rare victory for the American people

(FRONTPAGE) -- Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) is getting bad reviews.

“Gaetz has very few friends in the conference,” said his fellow Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez. “Gaetz maybe has a couple of friends in the delegation. But I’m not one of them.” And Gimenez spoke for many other House Republicans.

Gaetz led a successful and unprecedented effort to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California), and there appears to be a broad consensus that Gaetz has really stepped in it now, and made things even worse than they were before. Democrats, who voted unanimously for Gaetz’s motion to remove McCarthy as speaker of the House, are chortling over Republican confusion and disunity. Meanwhile, even patriots who are sympathetic to Gaetz are saying that he has jeopardized the Republicans’ slim majority in the House, risked handing the leadership over to the Democrats, and proceeded without a plan: Gaetz himself is not a candidate, and no one seems to be in agreement over who should follow McCarthy into the speaker’s chair.

