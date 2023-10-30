A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Medical emergency': Just-confirmed U.S. Marine Corps leader hospitalized

Leaving the service without a confirmed leader for first time in 164 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:03pm
Marine Corps Cpl. Landon Johnson, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, performs during a halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Nov. 11, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Lambert)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Gen. Eric Smith, the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, was hospitalized after an emergency Sunday night, the service said in a statement.

The Marine Corps’ top military leader was confirmed in the Senate in September serving a dual role as the acting and assistant commandant for the Marine Corps since his predecessor stepped down in July, leaving the service without a confirmed leader for the first time in 164 years. The Marine Corps did not provide any additional details on his hospitalization in the statement and declined to answer the Daily Caller News Foundation’s questions out of respect for the family.

TRENDING: United Auto Workers reach tentative deal with GM, ending 6-week strike

“Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith experienced a medical emergency on the evening of Oct. 29, 2023, and has been hospitalized,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, the senior officer at the Marine Corps’ headquarters, will serve in Smith’s stead, Del Toro said.

Heckl serves as deputy commandant for combat development and integration, according to USNI News. Currently, there is no confirmed second-in-command to Smith to take his place, as he was still serving in a dual role.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

