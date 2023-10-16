Michelle Obama is neither interested in nor capable of running

There's a mounting symphony of prediction that to my sensitive ears sounds as enjoyable, i.e., tolerable, as fingernails being scraped on a chalkboard. That sonic unpleasantness is the growing number of prognosticators predicting the Democratic Party is preparing to parachute the Obama woman into the presidential race to replace Biden.

I should note also that my longtime friend and colleague who is a Capitol Hill bloodhound with remarkable olfactory ability for political secrets, has been telling me the same thing for the past year.

I disagree with my friend, colleagues and those who are starting to publicly make the same prediction.

The Obama woman is enormously unlikeable. She's a humiliatingly uncouth harridan; she's lazy, contumelious, and if persons with firsthand knowledge are to be believed, a lush who imbibes more vodka than water; she's at best boorish.

Additionally, she is without accomplishment. Her cheering section will claim otherwise, but apart from the perks associated with her husband, she in fact has accomplished nothing of merit on her own. Seriously, let's be honest: What has she done in her life? Exactly what was her professional career before cashing in on Barry's political ambitions? She was little more than a beard for her sexual-deviant pervert of a husband. Do we forget the alleged reasons for her mother moving into the White House, what amounted to a bribe to keep her from divorcing her perverted husband immediately after his first election?

With all of the other questions she would be bombarded with during even a short campaign, you can bet she would be confronted with mention about how it truthfully made her feel when her husband unsolicitedly revealed he dreamed about having sex with men, but nothing about fantasizing about his wife.

And you can bet the very last thing she is prepared to endure would be the questions and open discussions about her real gender.

For the record, I don't like the Obama woman, but I've done more to defend her being a true woman than her husband has. She's a grotesquely unattractive woman, but I find the accusations of her being a transsexual beyond absurd. However, I may be in the minority of opinion on said subject. I'm certain practically everyone reading this commentary has also heard/read ridiculous assertions she was born a man.

There would also be questions about her college classmate and friend, who became the senior vice president at CGI, the Canadian company responsible for the Obamacare website. In an article titled, "Website, Smebsite: It's a Game and The Joke Is On Us," Dec. 12, 2013, I wrote:

"Let me add also that I suspect the reasons for the $677 million cost of the Obamacare website are twofold. I suspect that a portion of American tax dollars that paid for the website, which was awarded to the Canadian company CGI in a no-bid contract and that has as their senior vice president the classmate and friend of Michelle Obama, Toni Townes-Whitley, was intended as payola for the reputation hit that the company would suffer in the short run by building a website that wasn't supposed to work right away. I suspect another portion of the $677 million is going to be funneled back into the Obamas' pockets by way of charitable donations by CGI to various interests of the Obamas, in this case specifically Michelle Obama's. And for good reason. The 'bride of Obama' knows the true extent of the dirt Obama doesn't want revealed; thus, it is important to keep her happy."

That cost then jumped to over $5 billion roughly 18 months later, as reported by Brianna Ehley, for The Fiscal Times, May 13, 2014. Her article, "Over $5 Billion and Counting for Obamacare Websites," raised questions that have yet to be answered.

Whether or not the questions are satisfactorily answered today if the Obama woman is parachuted in as Biden replacement doesn't matter. It matters only that she would be an extension of the criminal financial dealings amongst the privileged political set. This while they've weaponized the courts and government agencies in attempt to destroy President Trump for what amounts factually to less than nothing.

And while she is being bombarded with those questions, others, myself included, will call for answers regarding how she reconciles it being fair that peaceful protesters have suffered the wrath of a corrupt government that rivals the corruption of the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and hybrid communist despots around the world.

She would be hounded with questions regarding why domestic terrorist groups like Black Lives Matter and other Marxist front groups were permitted to commit murder, destroy government buildings in Oregon, burn to the ground entire blocks of neighborhoods in Wisconsin and Baltimore, and indiscriminately burn and loot stores in Chicago and New York and Seattle and not receive any penalties.

These are just some of the questions she'll be confronted with daily. Her penchant for unprecedented usufruct would be rubbed in the faces of the people being crushed by what is sure to be under her leadership a rapid descent to what will make the Great Depression seem like a bright sunny day.

All of that leaves out her conspicuous hatred for those she mocks as bitter white people who are afraid of her kind.

All that I've mentioned is what she will be forced to confront daily in her effort just to defeat President Trump in a head-to-head battle. Not only do I not believe her capable of the task; I don't believe she is remotely interested in it.

