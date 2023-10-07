State gives $175 million to Chinese company

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski

Real Clear Wire

Michigan awarded a $175 million grant to an energy company — owned and controlled by a China-based battery manufacturer with ties to the Chinese Communist Party — to build a massive battery manufacturing facility near a U.S. military base in Michigan, according to the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller found Gotion, Inc of California, will be given $175 million of Michigan taxpayer funds to build a 550,000 square foot facility that has been touted by state officials like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a “global hub of mobility and electrification.”

TRENDING: An alarm that needs pulling

Gotion, Inc is owned and controlled by Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd, a Chinese company that has previously tried to build factories near a Michigan U.S. National Guard facility called Camp Grayling. While these past projects failed, this time around, they received approval.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Gotion’s CEO, Li Chen, is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a part of the Chinese Communist Party that works to advance China’s overseas influence campaigns, according to the Daily Caller.

The new facility will be built a mere 90 miles from Camp Grayling, a large U.S. National Guard facility that hosts “live-fire combat training exercises”, according to its website.

Should states be awarding grants to CCP companies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Governments should give priority to America- based and owned companies. There are plenty of American battery manufacturers that could have been awarded this grant instead. Moreover, the government should be especially leery of giving tax dollars to adversarial countries like China, who’s attempts at espionage on American soil are well documented.

This project is at best a wasteful transfer of American tax dollars to a Chinese owned entity, and at worst a substantial threat to American national security.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!