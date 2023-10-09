The Mideast road to World War III

In my WND column of last week, "The race to global government," I summarized the post-Reagan globalist takeover of our national government and international alliances by malign domestic forces. I ended my article with links to two news stories that highlight the culmination of their strategy and agenda, and a promise to comment on them.

The first headline is self-explanatory: "Leaders at the U.N. make a 7 year agreement to implement a single global agenda." It details how and why "Officials from all over the world gathered in New York City to commit their nations to fully implement the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals over the next seven years." Essentially, the globalists are escalating their efforts to impose tyrannical global government on humanity by 2030.

The second predicts "'2030 is when the merge happens,' OpenAI president tells Netanyahu of coming man-machine merger," with "two possible futures: A future extinction of mankind, [or] a future 'heaven' in which AGI eliminates poverty, hunger, and sickness and mankind merges with machines." Only God creates heaven. Any man-made counterfeit will be hell on earth: making this a secular prophecy of the "beast" government.

The single greatest threat to the globalist agenda is the still-rising populist/nationalist revolution behind the domestic MAGA movement in the U.S. and the Russia-led BRICS alliance across the world – both of which seem unstoppable despite massive suppression efforts. Trump and his MAGA army are simply crushing all opposition in what's left of the GOP primary race, while the Dems weigh their slate of bad options under the walking corpse Biden. Putin is handily winning both the Ukraine war and the economic sanctions war, each victory on both fronts incrementally drawing an increasing number of nations into his orbit.

As I (and many others) have been predicting all along, the fall-back plan of the elites to retain power is World War III to facilitate their Great Collapse/Great Reset strategy. Yet all their efforts to provoke the Russians into NATO intervention-justifying escalation in Ukraine have failed.

Conveniently for the elites, however, the world was suddenly shaken this week by a shockingly savage Hamas attack on southern Israel, tied closely to Iran in initial media reports. Suspiciously, it comes just as the NATO powers are finally admitting (obliquely) they've lost the Ukraine war and MAGA "radicals" in Congress have mortally wounded the golden goose of Ukraine funding. And just as the elites have agreed to dramatically escalate their global takeover.

Even more suspiciously, we're expected to believe that Israeli intelligence was taken completely by surprise. I'm NOT saying this was a "false flag," especially since this is exactly the sort of "revenge" radical Islamists dream about, but I do strongly suspect it was steered or orchestrated. I think it likely, even, that these bloodthirsty dogs of war were deliberately unleashed by the very people who have mercilessly fed up to 500,000 Ukrainians into the Russian meat grinder.

Now Netanyahu is invoking Pearl Harbor and Israel has 9/11-level justification for wiping out its enemies. No more walking on geopolitical egg shells to appease the United Nations. No more nail-biting or politically necessary self-restraint about taking out Iran's nuclear capabilities militarily. And now NATO will have its justification for WWIII, as mutual defense pacts kick in on both sides of the NATO/BRICS battlefront – as it memory-holes its humiliating defeat in Ukraine.

Is this, then, the kick-off of the Great Collapse? Was this week's heart-wrenching carnage of innocents in Israel just the first entry in a long parade of real-time, real-life horrors that will drive the world to its knees, ready to accept deliverance in the form of a new global government and a new global economic system? Will the rebellion of the dollar-disenfranchising BRICS alliance be smashed and shattered – or further empowered? The world nervously awaits it fate.

On the Bible prophecy front, we seem right on track for the Antichrist kingdom, as the world collapses into barbarism and the demonic realm is unleashed.

In any case, we of the remnant should remain cool and calm, knowing that the Lord of Hosts will soon arrive on His preset schedule to take this planet under His control.

Our most important role in the expanding crisis is to point people to the simple truths that God is still on the throne, that He made us in His image, that this world belongs to Him and that all its natural systems and order remain available to us as a sanctuary from satanic tyranny.

The left is notorious for "never letting a good crisis go to waste." I remember particularly that on 9/11, while the rest of the nation was in deep shock and mourning, the California Legislature met to push through a lightning vote on some big LGBT legislation.

This time, how about we Christian patriots use the crisis for a godly end? We often cite Christ's general command to "occupy till I come" (Luke 19:13), but in his Olivet Discourse laying out the chronology of the end times for his disciples at their request, He specifically states: "Who then is the faithful and wise servant, whom the master has put in charge of his household, to give the others their food at the proper time? Blessed is that servant whose master finds him doing so when he returns. Truly I tell you, he will put him in charge of all his possessions" (Matthew 24:45-47).

"Their food" is the milk and meat of the Word, and the blessings of His natural order. I believe we can do the most good by reaffirming and conserving His natural world in our laws: undermining transhumanist ideology while giving sanctuary to those seeking an escape from the insanities of the counterfeit parallel world of artificiality. I will outline my proposed strategy for pulling this off in my next article.

The depraved Machiavellianism of the elites has been exposed to the people of the world, so they can't hide their plans anymore – but they can still implement them because they hold power. That WILL change, either very soon by the hand of MAGA and BRICS, or a bit later by the Lord's return – but we're guaranteed global pain and suffering in the interim. Either way, our duty is the same: to "occupy" in His name and through His systems of goodness and order.

