Mike Lindell says IRS has opened 5 audits on MyPillow

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Well-known MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell says the IRS has opened five different audits of his company. Lindell's reveal came during a recent episode of Bannon's War Room.

The MyPillow CEO said that this is part of an effort to silence him and others in the MAGA movement, and that it is done by attacking where his money comes from.

"They made it personal ... these are ... moms working from home ... we don't have a call center that answers overseas you can't understand the language. They've been with me from the start," he said, praising his employees.

