Miss Universe competition to include at least two trans contestants

(FOX NEWS) -- A 28-year-old flight attendant became the first transgender contestant to take home the title of Miss Portugal, adding to the number headed to the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador next month.

"Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the Miss Universe Portugal title!" Marina Machete wrote in an Instagram post before the competition.

"For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete and now it’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible group of candidates!"

