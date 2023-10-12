A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Miss Universe competition to include at least two trans contestants

Critics 'see us as monsters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2023 at 9:20pm
(Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- A 28-year-old flight attendant became the first transgender contestant to take home the title of Miss Portugal, adding to the number headed to the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador next month.

"Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the Miss Universe Portugal title!" Marina Machete wrote in an Instagram post before the competition.

"For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete and now it’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible group of candidates!"

Read the full story ›

