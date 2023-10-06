Mom tears up describing turmoil after male joined her daughter's college swim team

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A mother teared up in defense of her daughter’s college swim team Thursday at a press conference where the team described their experiences after a male tried to join the swim team in September, according to video of the conference.

A transgender athlete attempted to join the Roanoke College swim team in September, prompting backlash from the women on the swim team, and the male later left the swim team. Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who swam with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, spoke at the conference, hosted by the Independent Women’s Forum, alongside members of the women’s Roanoke swim team who described their experiences with the male on their team and a mother who described her daughter’s experience.

TRENDING: Teen stunned when judge won't release him for violent robbery charges

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Never in our wildest dreams did we ever imagine that swimming and sports would teach those girls to be quiet, that they would have to compete with men,” the mother said.

The mother continued on, detailing her daughter’s change in demeanor as she dealt with the male swimmer on her team.

“I barely recognized my daughter after a couple weeks at school,” the mother said.

Are women fighting back against biological males in their sports? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“She hung her head low; her shoulders were slouched. This was not the kid I sent to Roanoke College. This was a defeated young lady who had something stolen from her,” the mother continued.

The female swimmers also each spoke during the conference about their experiences having to swim alongside a male swimmer.

“Every time we tried to speak up about our feelings, we were shoved aside,” Kate Pearson, one of the captains of the Roanoke women’s swim team, said.

“We were informed that even if our entire team decided to stand together and not swim and emphasize the unfairness that was happening, our coach would be allowed to have a one athlete swim team,” Pearson continued.

Others on the swim team called for the government and the NCAA to protect women by implementing policy changes that would ensure men are not allowed to compete on men’s teams.

“The Roanoke College Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting for Oct. 3, 2023, to discuss the College’s policy and future stance. Prior to that meeting, our student withdrew her request for participation on the women’s swim team. With a strong desire to cement our school’s approach to similar requests in the future, the board convened on Oct. 3 as planned and voted to formally adopt the NCAA policy,” a Roanoke College press statement on the matter reads.

The NCAA policy calls for transgender athlete participation to be determined by the national governing body of whatever sport is at hand. World Aquatics, the national governing body for swimming voted to create an “open category” which would include transgender swimmers.

“We remain committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ community and our student-athletes, all of whom are valued members of our vibrant community,” Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. said in a press statement.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!