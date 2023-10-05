Motorcyclist drives from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes in viral video

(DENVER GAZETTE) – A video that's going viral on YouTube captures an anonymous motorcyclist known as 'Gixxer brah' traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver on I-25 in 20 minutes. Hitting speeds of more than 170 miles per hour, Gixxer weaves between traffic on a sunny Centennial State day, hopping in the shoulder and splitting lanes while dodging other vehicles. For most drivers, the trip would take around an hour or more, with the speed limit maxing out at 75.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This type of riding is obviously illegal and dangerous and should never be attempted on open public streets. Speeding, reckless driving, and lane-splitting at high speeds puts everyone on the road at risk, not just the person on the bike.

TRENDING: Quoting Scripture forbidden in public?

Read the full story ›