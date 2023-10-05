A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Motorcyclist drives from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes in viral video

Hit speeds of more than 170 miles per hour

Published October 5, 2023 at 11:40am
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:40am
Motorcyclist drives from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes (video screenshot)

(DENVER GAZETTE) – A video that's going viral on YouTube captures an anonymous motorcyclist known as 'Gixxer brah' traveling from Colorado Springs to Denver on I-25 in 20 minutes. Hitting speeds of more than 170 miles per hour, Gixxer weaves between traffic on a sunny Centennial State day, hopping in the shoulder and splitting lanes while dodging other vehicles. For most drivers, the trip would take around an hour or more, with the speed limit maxing out at 75.

This type of riding is obviously illegal and dangerous and should never be attempted on open public streets. Speeding, reckless driving, and lane-splitting at high speeds puts everyone on the road at risk, not just the person on the bike.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







