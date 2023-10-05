Museum worker stole paintings from storage, replaced them with bad forgeries

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – magine a museum dedicated to science and technology who exhibits no artworks, but actually has a collection of hundreds of ‘often valuable’ paintings in storage.

This museum exists, in Germany, and was targeted by one of its former employees, who stole 4 works of art. The worker at the Deutsches Museum, in Munich, stole paintings from the collection, and replaced them in storage with badly done forgeries.

He proceeded to sell these originals at auction, according to the court’s judgment, to finance a lavish lifestyle.

