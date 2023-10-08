A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Music mogul's daughter targets those not standing with Israel in scathing statement

'How can ANYONE of any nationality or race defend this?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2023 at 7:41pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Sara Foster is admonishing those who choose not to speak out against the violent attack of Israel by terrorist organization Hamas.

The politically active actress, who is also the daughter of music mogul David Foster, shared her stance to social media, condemning the violence and those who have defended it. She also touched upon the contentious, ongoing division between the Palestinian and Israeli people.

"I do not support the killing of innocent people. The people dying are not the ones on this radical plight. The loving Palestinians I know do not want this. The loving people of Israel do not want this. Hamas is EVIL. Period. How can ANYONE of any nationality or race defend this?" she shared to her Instagram story, alongside a post from the Stand With Us organization, which fights antisemitism and supports Israel.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







