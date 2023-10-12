Musk's Neuralink implant 'ruptured' a monkey's brain

(BREITBART) – A recent investigation has unveiled a harrowing incident involving the results of Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant trial on macaque monkeys, sparking a debate about if the technology is ready for human trials. In one gruesome incident, the implant caused a monkeys brain to “rupture,” leading to its untimely death.

Wired reports that an implant trial conducted by Elon Musk’s Neuralink at the California National Primate Research Center (CNPRC) at U.C. Davis has come under scrutiny for causing severe cerebral swelling and subsequent brain rupture in a female macaque monkey. The seven-year-old primate experienced “severe neurological defects” and endured a notably painful 24 hours, during which it “seized and vomited, lost control of her right leg, and shook uncontrollably,” before being euthanized to end its suffering. A postmortem examination revealed that adhesive leakage from the implant had inflamed a part of the brain that secretes cerebrospinal fluid, causing such severe effects that the rear of the monkey’s brain protruded from its skull.

Wired has previously reported on the horrific conditions of the monkeys used in Neuralink tests.

