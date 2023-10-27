Natural dietary supplement can reach the brain, may prevent onset of Alzheimer's

(STUDY FINDS) – For the first time, a team of researchers is revealing that nicotinamide riboside (NR), a naturally occurring dietary supplement, can access the brain. The finding is valuable because it supports the idea that NR can alter the biological mechanisms which contribute to diseases like Alzheimer’s. Researchers from the University of Delaware say when people consume NR, it turns into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which is crucial for cellular and DNA damage repair. Damage to DNA and cells plays a key role in the development of several chronic diseases.

“NAD+ is gradually lost as we get older or develop chronic diseases. Loss of NAD+ is linked to obesity and other negative lifestyle habits like smoking,” says Christopher Martens, an assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology and director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research, in a university release. “Because more NAD+ is needed to counteract those negative consequences, it’s more likely to be depleted in the face of negative lifestyle habits.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the first study Martens conducted on this concept, he found that levels of NAD+ may increase in the body if people consumed NR, but it wasn’t clear if the effect would expand to other bodily tissues.

TRENDING: AP's betrayal of truth

Read the full story ›