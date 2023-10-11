Near naked women in public, and new law prevents anything to stop it

The mayor of one California city says he can't address the developing problem of what appear to be prostitutes strolling the public streets – nearly nude – because of a law signed by leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A report from Fox News explains that women wearing only "g-strings" while bending over in front of traffic is increasingly common in National City, "as prostitution" problems surge.

Ron Morrison, the mayor, said in an interview, "They're waving to people on the freeway or, just to be honest with you, they are bending over for the freeway. I don't know how else to put it; they're showing their wares."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Republican candidate drops out, endorses big name for president

The problem stems from Gavin, who signed Senate Bill 357 in 2022.

That law "repealed a previous law that banned loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution," the report explained.

"The law took effect in January this year, with Morrison arguing that the moment Newsom’s pen touched the bill, pimps in the state knew they could expand their prostitution ventures with little repercussions from law enforcement," the report explained.

Morrison explained, "Those that are out there on the street, most of them are wearing less than what you would consider a scanty negligee. It is just flaunting in everybody's face. And so a lot of people are screaming, 'Hey, you know, can't you get them on indecent exposure?’ And the problem is the way our laws read in this state. The definition of indecent exposure is as long … as the genitals are covered. Anything else is fair game out in public."

Is America's culture today literally the same as the culture of Sodom and Gomorrah? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

National City, near San Diego, already was familiar with prostitution problems, because as an urban area, sex workers have been known to frequent the area.

Morrison continued, "I was driving on one of the streets the other day, and there's this young lady standing there in the middle of the street wearing basically a G-string, and that was it, and a couple pasties. But she's right in front of my car, I couldn't move. So, I did ask her very politely, ‘Would you please move out of the street?’ And she looked at me and says, 'If you don't want to talk to me, you can go around.'"

Businesses, ranging from mom-and-pop stores to national hotel chains, have complained the prostitutes are driving away business, Some warn already they've been forced to refund families who were appalled at seeing nearly naked women while on their California getaway.

Morrison calls the law signed by Newson "idiotic."

And he noted that the provision "just opened the doors to prostitution, sex trafficking, child sex trading, I mean, you name it. This has obviously done that."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!