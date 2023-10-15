Network launches 'urgent' probe into terror-supporting reporters

As the war in Israel moves into its second week, a major broadcaster has launched an "urgent" probe into its own journalists for their apparent reporting bias in favor of Muslim terrorists.

The network is the BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation, which, according to the Telegraph newspaper in London, is focusing on six reporters and a freelancer accused of anti-Israel bias.

A BBC spokesman said: "We are urgently investigating this matter. We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches we will act, including taking disciplinary action."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Hamas, Israel and the anatomy of State treason

The investigation comes amid calls for the broadcaster to call Hamas "terrorists," instead of a "militant group."

As WND reported a week ago, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, or CBC, also reportedly instructed its journalists not to refer to Hamas attackers as "terrorists."

The Telegraph noted BBC reporters "appeared to justify the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas" after "social media activity by several of its journalists in the Middle East appeared to celebrate the attack which left approximately 1,300 dead."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Do most news agencies have an anti-Israel bias? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (143 Votes) 5% (8 Votes)

The paper indicated: "Reporters at BBC News Arabic endorsed comments likening Hamas, which is a designated terrorist group, to freedom fighters, as well as describing the October 7 atrocity as a 'morning of hope.''"

While strong evidence has emerged revealing the indiscriminate slaughter of women, children and the elderly by Hamas, the journalists have been questioning the designation of Israeli non-combatants as civilians.

Mahmoud Sheleib, a BBC News senior broadcast journalist, reportedly mocked of relatives of a grandmother kidnapped by Hamas, and posted a tweet implying young Israelis were effectively combatants.

He tweeted: "[I see] In front of me on Al Jazeera, their so-called civilians are standing armed alongside the police and shooting because they basically don't have any civilians among the youth. This is what the ignorant often don't know. I am in favour of fighting them with love, yes, this is the solution." His tweet was followed by a laughing emoji.

Another reporter, Sanaa Khoury, who is the Beirut-based religious affairs correspondent for BBC Arabic, tweeted: "Israel's prestige is crying in the corner."

BBC reporter Salma Khattab, based in Cairo, Egypt, liked a tweet appearing to refer to Hamas as freedom fighters.

"You cannot support freedom fighters in Ukraine as they resist Russian occupation but not in Palestine against Israeli occupation, unless you have no conscience," it said.

The Telegraph also notes Nada Abdelsamad, a Beirut-based editor at BBC Arabic, retweeted a video of Israelis hiding in fear entitled: "Settlers hiding inside a tin container in fear of the Palestinian resistance warriors." It featured a hashtag translated as "promise of the hereafter," a Quran reference to killing Jews.

One freelance reporter, broadcast journalist Aya Hossam, liked a tweet saying: "Every member of the Zionist entity served in the army at some point in his life, whether men or women, and they all had victims of explicit violations ... This term 'civilians' applies to the animals and pets that live there and they are not seriously at fault."

She also retweeted a post which included the phrase "the Zionist must know that he will live as a thief and a usurper."

A spokesman for Camera Arabic, which has filed numerous complaints to the broadcast giant, told the paper: "These revelations about BBC Arabic employees go hand in hand with the outlet's ongoing conduct during the war. The BBC has repeatedly whitewashed the practice of targeting Jewish civilians in Israel even before the current escalation.

"They constantly claim that they apply the same editorial standards of accuracy and impartiality to their services in all languages, including those with which BBC management is not familiar and can't oversee properly, such as Arabic.

"But these lapses do not occur anywhere near as frequently in their English language content, so that can’t be taken seriously."

Meanwhile in the U.S., MSNBC appears to have reduced the visibility of some its anchors who made "insensitive" and "inappropriate" comments in the wake of Hamas' brutal attacks against Israel, Semafor reported Friday.

It’s actually context for the coming (ongoing?) slaughter of innocent Gazans who had nothing to do with that barbarism at the festival. But the fact that you only care about unarmed people in Israel, and not Gaza, and I care about both, says more about you than it does me, David. https://t.co/7y3WroTmLe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 9, 2023

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!