New College votes to keep DeSantis ally as president

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The New College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to keep an ally of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as its president, according to Axios.

Richard Corcoran is a former Republican legislator in the state of Florida as well as the former education commissioner, according to Axios. Corcoran will now continue as president after being appointed as interim president in January after being chosen from among a pool of three candidates in a 10-2 vote.

TRENDING: Resolution being drafted to expel Dem congressman who pulled fire alarm

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I think he’s done a great job getting us where we are today. I know we have a lot of work going forward,” Trustee Lance Karp said, according to The Associated Press.

The two other candidates for president included associate professor from the University of Central Florida Tyler Fisher, the student favorite, and former interim president at the University of Mount Union in Ohio, Robert Gervasi, according to Axios.

“The reason that I would lean toward … Interim President Corcoran is because of the special circumstances here,” Board Member David Bauerlein said at the meeting, according to Axios. “The external issues, the political issues, the contacts in Tallahassee.”

Are colleges in Florida trying to ally themselves with DeSantis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

DeSantis appointed six new members to the New College Board of Trustees in January, who then shortly after ousted the former president of the board, Patricia Okker, according to Axios. Chris Rufo, a member of the New College Board of Trustees, said that Okker had been fired due to being “unable to stand up to the ideological bullies on campus” and for lacking “vision.”

Student Body President Grace Keenan and Faculty Trustee Amy Reid voted against Corcoran, according to Axios. Before the vote, Reid attempted to table it.

The New College Board of Trustees voted to abolish the gender studies program at the college in August and axed the diversity, equity and inclusion office in March. A group of professors and students at New College sued DeSantis in August, alleging that Florida’s law barring DEI in public schools and universities is unconstitutional.

Reid criticized Corcoran and said, “he has failed to build any consensus on campus,” according to Axios.

New College of Florida did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!