A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New Zealand museum that lit up blue and white for Israel forced to apologize

White House in Washington also illuminated with colors of Jewish state's flag

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:52am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
White House illuminated in the blue and white colors of the Israeli flag on Oct. 9, 2023, as a symbol of the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

White House illuminated in the blue and white colors of the Israeli flag on Oct. 9, 2023, as a symbol of the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The chief executive of the Auckland Memorial Museum, David Reeves, apologized to pro-Palestinian activists on Monday for the museum’s expression of solidarity with the victims of Hamas’s massacre of 1,300 Israelis on October 7th, many of whom were raped, tortured, and burned alive – including babies and the elderly. Thousands were wounded, and approximately 200 civilians were taken captive to Gaza.

On Sunday night, the museum was lit up in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag. Shortly afterwards, anti-Israel activists blacked it out, covering the lights with fabric.

The Israel Institute of New Zealand said on social media that the pro-Palestinian protesters not only covered the lighting, but also “damaged lights.” Video from the scene shows a large crowd waving Palestinian flags and honking horns.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Lebanon
New Zealand museum that lit up blue and white for Israel forced to apologize
Biden DOJ recommends police relax standards, hire people who commit 'isolated' crimes
'Your visa should be yanked': Senator urges deporting Hamas supporters from U.S.
Israel urges all its citizens to leave Turkey
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×