New Zealand museum that lit up blue and white for Israel forced to apologize

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The chief executive of the Auckland Memorial Museum, David Reeves, apologized to pro-Palestinian activists on Monday for the museum’s expression of solidarity with the victims of Hamas’s massacre of 1,300 Israelis on October 7th, many of whom were raped, tortured, and burned alive – including babies and the elderly. Thousands were wounded, and approximately 200 civilians were taken captive to Gaza.

On Sunday night, the museum was lit up in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag. Shortly afterwards, anti-Israel activists blacked it out, covering the lights with fabric.

The Israel Institute of New Zealand said on social media that the pro-Palestinian protesters not only covered the lighting, but also “damaged lights.” Video from the scene shows a large crowd waving Palestinian flags and honking horns.

Read the full story ›