New 'zero bail' lets most criminals out the door as quickly as they are arrested

A new bail policy has been implemented in Los Angeles, and already it's causing crime victims to lose trust in the "criminal justice system."

A report from The Center Square explains the county's "zero-cash-bail" practice is intended to "reduce disparate impacts that law enforcement officials say could lead to increased crime."

The policy first was used during COVID, and then restored.

"Our communities have not been shy about telling us how nervous they are about this change," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told the county board of supervisors last week.

"Crime victims who see offenders immediately released from custody are left with little confidence in the criminal justice system. I understand the need to respect the constitutional rights of arrestees, but zero-bail can demoralize deputies and police officers who work hard to make arrests, only to watch the offender walk away with a citation as the victim looks on in disbelief."

Cash bail still is an option for offenders accused of assault, stalking, domestic battery and violating protective orders.

And other situations, involving allegations of human trafficking, battery on a peace officer and sex with a minor will require a judicial review.

The report explained, "However, most individuals arrested for most offenses will either be cited and released at the site of their arrest, or booked and released at the law enforcement office with orders to appear in court for arraignment on a set date."

A second offense after a release is supposed to require an appearance before a judge, but the report noted law enforcement officials doubt that's practical, given the status of law enforcement infrastructure in the county.

"You can get arrested in Pomona for a felony, you’re caught and released, cited out, and get arrested in Pacoima, and you’d be out again, because there’s no method of knowing who has been cited where," LA Sheriff Alex Villaneuva told the publication.

A dozen of the municipalities in the county already have sued to halt the scheme, with Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri charging it's just another plan "that leaves us less safe."

Studies about whether the change helps reduce rearrests are in conflict.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Controversial zero-bail policy takes effect in Los Angeles, allowing non-violent criminals to go free. Critics of the progressive policy said they are bracing for more of the smash-and-grab incidents which have plagued big name stores and mom and pop shops alike. pic.twitter.com/gIEsbcVo0m — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 3, 2023

