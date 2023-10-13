Newest House investigation into Biden targets his 'climate corps'

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking answers and information from AmeriCorps about President Joe Biden’s “American Climate Corps” (ACC) program, according to a letter sent by the Committee obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Friday letter to AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith, signed by Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky and Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, requests that Smith hand over internal cost projections for the program, any communications between AmeriCorps and federal agencies related to the program, as well as any communications that AmeriCorps had with the White House and a host of environmental groups about the program, according to the letter’s text. Biden unveiled the ACC in September using executive action to help about 20,000 people find work in climate-related fields, including facilitating pathways to working in federal civil service

TRENDING: Publish the names of students, profs who support Hamas lynching & rapes

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Unlike the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was implemented by President Roosevelt in response to an authorization in a law passed by Congress, the announcement of the program does not reference any legal authority giving rise to the program,” the letter states. “According to the announcement, as the nexus of the ACC for federal agencies, AmeriCorps seems poised to facilitate the flow of an unspecified sum of federal taxpayer dollars to unknown individuals and entities,” the letter continues, adding that “it is unclear where these funds are coming from and for what purposes they will be used.”

The letter also requests that AmeriCorps hand over any communications about the program that it engaged in with the governments of Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah and Washington, according to the letter’s text. Some of the jobs that the ACC will seek to prepare young people for include building trails, planting trees and helping to install solar panels, according to The Associated Press.

An earlier version of Biden’s green jobs preparation program did not make it into what eventually became the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as Republicans widely opposed it due to concerns about its potential costs, according to the Associated Press. The White House has not yet established an estimated price tag for the ACC, but some House Democrats demanded $132 billion in funding for the program in the IRA before its removal from the legislation. Biden’s initial plan budgeted $10 billion for the program before it ultimately did not make it into the IRA.

Despite the program’s exclusion from Biden’s signature climate bill, several prominent Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, urged Biden to create the ACC via executive fiat to prove his commitment to treating climate change as major threat and emergency, according to the AP. Environmentalist groups also pushed Biden to follow through with the ACC after it did not make it into the IRA.

Neither the White House nor AmeriCorps responded immediately to requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!